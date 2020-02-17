NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea Ltd, which has received the biggest blow from Supreme Court’s verdict on adjusted gross revenue, on Monday paid ₹2,500 crore as part payment of dues to the department of telecommunications (DoT).

“The company has paid ₹2,500 crore on Monday and will pay ₹1,000 crore more by Friday. The company went to Supreme Court on Monday to show its intent for paying these dues and also requested court that no coercive action be taken against the company," a person aware of the development said requesting anonymity.

The original deadline to pay dues worth ₹50,000 crore was 23 January.

Bharti Airtel Ltd on Monday paid ₹10,000 crore to DoT as part payment of its AGR dues.

“We are in the process of completing the self-assessment exercise expeditiously and will duly make the balance payment upon completion of the same, before the next hearing in the Supreme Court," Bharti Airtel told DoT in a letter dated 17 February.

The development comes after Supreme Court on Friday pulled up Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea as well as officials of DoT for delaying the payment of dues, in contravention of its 24 October verdict that upheld the government’s definition of AGR, after a 14-year long legal battle.

As per DoT calculations, Bharti Airtel has to pay ₹35,586 crore to the government and Vodafone Idea ₹50,000 crore.

DoT in a letter on 14 February had raised demand for dues and said if dues are not paid immediately “necessary action will be taken in terms of the provisions of the licence agreement without any further notice". Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

