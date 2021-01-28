Vodafone Idea plans QIP, shelves debt fundraising

“VIL is considering a change in strategy now because investor sentiment has significantly improved along with the company’s prospects," said the first person. “The company now plans to raise capital via a fresh equity issuance through a qualified institutional placement (QIP)," the first person added. The fundraising is likely to be done in two tranches, and the plan is to bring in a large marquee investor so that the stock gets a fillip. Only after the stock price improves will the second tranche be launched so that the sale does not result in too much dilution of promoters’ stake," said the first person. The appointed bankers for the proposed deal have held a series of meetings with potential buyout funds, high net worth individuals, private equity funds and other institutional investors over the past few weeks.