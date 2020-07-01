Vodafone Idea registers unexpected rise in ARPU

Already, the upfront payment of ₹6850 crore towards AGR dues, coupled with the cash burn in Q4, has led to a further increase in net debt. As of 31 March, Vodafone Idea’s net debt stood at ₹1.125 trillion, up from ₹1.033 trillion at the end of December. At the current growth rate, analysts are still sceptic about how far the operator will be able to shore up ARPU following the economic impact of the covid-19 pandemic. Although, in Q1, the telcos will still experience some remaining ARPU growth from December tariff hikes as users on longterm plans scale up.