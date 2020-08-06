Subscriber churn reduced to an all-time low of 2.0% in the period under review from 3.3% in Q4FY20, as net disconnections were lower during the June quarter. However, the gross additions were severely impacted by closure of retail stores during the nationwide lockdown, due to which the subscriber base declined to 279.8 million in Q1FY21 from 291.1 million in Q4FY20.