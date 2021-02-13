Vodafone Idea Q3 net loss narrows to 4,532 crore; Arpu up at 121

Vodafone Idea Ltd (Vi) on Saturday reported a net loss of ₹4,532 crore in the December quarter, lower than ₹6,439 crore a year ago, driven by higher 4G wireless customer additions, cost optimization and improved service quality. India’s third largest telecom operator by market share had posted a net loss of ₹7,218 crore in the September quarter.

The board of the telecom operator approved fundraising of up to ₹25,000 crore in a combination of debt and equity, Vi said in a statement. The company is currently in “active discussions with potential investors", the statement added.

Vi reported a revenue of ₹10,891 crore during October-December, down from ₹11,089 crore in the same period last fiscal year, however, it clocked a marginal 1% improvement from ₹10,791 crore posted a quarter ago, due to higher average revenue per user (Arpu).

The company’s Arpu rose to ₹121 during the three months ended December from ₹119 in the previous quarter, while it was at ₹109 in the year-ago period.

“Revenue up 1.0% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), supported by improving subscriber mix with higher 4G additions. Superior network performance and launch of unified brand Vi helped in improving subscriber retention," the company said in the statement.

The announcement of Vi, the unified brand that includes erstwhile Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd, was made in September, over two years after the firms were merged in August 2018. Until the recent brand integration, the two companies catered to different set of customers. While Vodafone had a premium appeal, Idea largely served rural users.

During the quarter, Vodafone Idea’s 4G subscriber base expanded to 109.7 million from 106.1 million in July-September and 104.2 million a year ago. Re-farming of 2G/3G spectrum to 4G and upgrading network to 4G also supported customer addition, the company said.

“We continue to invest in 4G to increase our coverage and capacity. We have also started to actively upgrade our 3G network to 4G. During the quarter, we added about 12,000 4G sites primarily through re-farming of 2G/3G spectrum to expand our 4G capacity," it said.

The company aims to achieve an annual cost savings target of ₹4,000 crore by the end of the current calendar year. It has already achieved around 50% of the annual savings target by the end of third quarter of fiscal 2021 through several initiatives, it said.

“We remain focused on executing our strategy, and our cost optimisation plan remains on track to deliver the targeted savings," said Ravinder Takkar, managing director and chief executive (MD & CEO), Vodafone Idea.

Cost optmisation measures, incremental savings on operating expenditure as well as higher revenue during the quarter led to improved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), the company said.

Ebitda increased to ₹4,286 crore during the December quarter from ₹3,421crore in the same period last financial year and ₹4,152 during July-September. Ebitda margin was up at 39.3% in Q3 versus 30.8% a year ago and 38.5% in the second quarter.

