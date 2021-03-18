The net addition of wireless subscribers by Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) in January, the first time in 14 months, could be a one-time gain owing to a new reporting method adopted by the cash-strapped company, said analysts. The growth in userbase may not continue for the operator in the succeeding months, they added.

The company, the third largest telco by market share, signed up 1.7 million customers in January, after losing 55.4 million users since October 2019, even as it is in discussions with potential investors since September to raise ₹25,000 crore.

The company is saddled with massive government debt and is still recovering from a tariff war that started with rival Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd’s entry into India’s telecom space.

“VIL reported a sharp spike in its customer base in Uttar Pradesh West (3.8 million net additions in January), while its customer base declined in rest of India. VIL’s active customer proportion in UP West declined from 89% in December to 75% in January, resulting in a flat active customer base at 18 million. This implies that high reported growth could be due to reporting adjustment," said Kunal Vora, senior telecom analyst, BNP Paribas.

The company is focused on retaining high-paying 4G customers. It has been actively migrating its 2G users to 4G service, while it re-farms its existing spectrum to improve service quality.

Vodafone Idea had a total of 269.8 million subscribers as of 31 December, down from 271.8 million in the previous quarter. It had 109.7 million 4G users at the end of Q3 versus 106.1 in the September quarter, indicating it has lost 2G customers, according to company data.

“VIL shows signs of stability... VIL’s active subscriber decline has significantly decelerated. It fell only 0.3 million versus an average of 3.4 million in the past 12 months," said ICICI Securities in a report. “ Total subscriber base has started growing with net addition of 1.7 million," it added.

Vodafone Idea’s active subscribers were at 89.63% of its total base, while 97.44% of Bharti Airtel Ltd’s users were active as of 31 January. Despite having the highest market share in the wireless segment, Jio’s active users, at 79.01%, were the lowest among the top three telcos.

Active subscribers or visitor location register (VLR) is a temporary database of users who have roamed in a particular area served by an operator.

Vora said Reliance Jio’s customer base in Punjab and Haryana stabilised in January after declining in December amid the farmers’ protest. Jio, being a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd, faced the heat of agitating farmers, who wanted the three controversial farm laws to be rolled back.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator added nearly 2 million customers in January, a sharp improvement from 478,917 users in December. However, Jio continues to struggle with slower subscriber addition to its network.

In the current fiscal, Jio’s subscriber net addition has slowed to 7 million a quarter, a 65% decline from the 20 million it added every quarter in the previous year.

Bharti Airtel has been leading in net wireless subscriber addition. It signed up 5.9 million users in January alone, which is the highest since July 2019. Vora said Airtel has roped in 28 million customers in the past seven months, more than double of Jio’s addition of 13.5 million.

“Bharti saw a further acceleration in subscriber additions, as it gained 5.9 million wireless subscribers on a net basis in January as compared to the monthly pace of 3-4 million over the past six months. Bharti has led the pack for the sixth month on a trot now," Kotak Institutional Equities said in a report.

