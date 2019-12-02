Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced tariff hikes for its prepaid customers, which will be effective from 12 am, 3 December. The announcement comes after the telecom major posted a massive quarterly loss of ₹50,921 crore amid an adverse Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

Apart from Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio also announced new plans with tariff hikes. The surge in most of the plans provided by the three operators are in the range of 15-47%. While the new tariffs for Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will be effective from 3 December for these two telecos, Reliance Jio’s revised plans will come into effect on 6 December.

"In line with its commitment to provide customers with simple, convenient and affordable products, VIL has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data. Customers can avail their benefits by just selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs and continue to enjoy seamless connectivity across India," the company said in a statement.

According to the revised tariffs, the unlimited plans for Vodafone Idea prepaid customers will increase significantly regardless of which plans they opt for. The unlimited package comes in three validity schemes - 24 days, 84 days and 365 days validity.

Here is a break-up of the unlimited plans and their revised tariff:

The revised plans of Vodafone Idea will be effective from 12 am of 3 December, 2019

To recall, Vodafone Idea has been providing various above mentioned unlimited packs at a lower rate than the current tariff hike announced by the telecom major.

As shown for the 365 days validity section, the new plan will now be dearer for prepaid customers as it will cost ₹1,499 instead of ₹999 and will have data usage limit of 24 GB instead of 12 GB.

Similarly, the 2 GB data per day scheme for 28 days will now cost ₹299 instead of ₹229 for the same services. In the 84 days validity package, the new recharge will cost ₹599 for 1.5 GB data per day and 100 SMS instead of ₹458 for the same scheme. There is also a ₹399 scheme that will provide 3 GB data and 100 SMS services for 28 days.

Apart from these, ₹699 recharge for a validity of 84 days added to the prepaid recharge schemes that provides 2 GB data and 100 SMS. However, the ₹569 scheme for 3GB data and 100 SMS per day, which was available for earlier, is not reflected in the revised unlimited packs shared by the company.

All the other prepaid packages and their revised tariffs are mentioned in the screenshot shared above.