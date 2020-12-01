Vodafone Idea's post-paid plans of Rs399, Rs499, 649 and Rs799: Details here

Vodafone Idea Limited(VIL) is offering a range of postpaid plans for its customers. Some of the best-selling postpaid plans of Vi are priced at ₹ 399, ₹ 499, ₹ 649, and ₹ 799 according to Vi's website -myvi.in. While data benefits vary across these Vi's postpaid plans, customers get unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls in all these plans, according to the company's website. The company has today increased the price of its two post paid plans by ₹50.

The earlier Red Family postpaid plans of ₹598 and ₹749 will now be available at ₹649 and ₹799 respectively.

The earlier Red Family postpaid plans of ₹598 and ₹749 will now be available at ₹649 and ₹799 respectively.

Here are some of Vi's postpaid plans:

₹649 Red Family post-paid plan

This plan offers 80 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be added onto the next billing cycle(Total 200GB) . Users will also get 1 year free subscription of Amazon Prime and Zee5 for the primary subscrption and 1 year subscrption of Vi Movies & TV - for both the primary and secondary subscription.

Number of Free Add-Ons - 1

Benefits for Primary user

Calls ( Local/STD/National Roaming) - Unlimited

Primary Data - 50

Data PayGo - Rs20/GB

Data Rollover - 200GB

SMS/ month - Local/STD/Nat Roaming - 100

Benefits for Secondary user

Calls ( Local/STD/National Roaming) - Unlimited

Secondary Data - 30

Data PayGo - Rs20/GB

Data Rollover- 50GB

SMS/ month - Local/STD/Nat Roaming - 100

₹ 799 Red Family post-paid plan

This plan offers 120 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be added onto the next billing cycle(Total 200GB). Users will also get 1 year free subscription of Amazon Prime and Zee5 for the primary subscrption and 1 year subscrption of Vi Movies & TV - for both the primary and secondary subscription.

Number of Free Add-Ons - 2

Benefits for Primary user

Calls ( Local/STD/National Roaming) - Unlimited

Primary Data - 60

Data PayGo - Rs20/GB

Data Rollover - 200GB

SMS/ month - Local/STD/Nat Roaming - 100

Benefits for Secondary user

Calls ( Local/STD/National Roaming) - Unlimited

Secondary Data - 30

Data PayGo - Rs20/GB

Data Rollover- 50GB

SMS/ month - Local/STD/Nat Roaming - 100

₹ 499 Entertainment Plus post-paid plan

This plan offers 75 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be added onto the next billing cycle(Total 200GB). Users will also get 1 year free subscription of Amazon Prime and Zee5 for the primary subscrption and subscrption of Vi Movies & TV.

₹ 399 Entertainment post-paid plan

This plan offers 75 GBs of data at 3G/4G speed with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be added onto the next billing cycle(Total 200GB). Users will getsubscrption of Vi Movies & TV.