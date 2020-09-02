Vodafone Idea’s woes to continue

Vodafone Idea Ltd may have dodged a bullet for now with the Supreme Court allowing telcos to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues across 10 years, but the company will need fresh equity, higher tariffs, and concessions in licence fee and spectrum usage charges to stay afloat.

According to two company executives who spoke on condition of anonymity, talks for fund-raising that slowed down with the AGR case may resume now.

“The overhang of the verdict is now finally behind us. Stake sale talks with financial and strategic investors will likely resume soon," said one of the people cited above. Mint reported about Vodafone Idea’s fundraising plans in January.

“Investors can potentially take comfort from the fact that there is downside protection on the AGR front now, which is minimum 10 years and a further modification of the order in the event of a review petition will only benefit the company," said the person cited above.

Even to make the payment across the 20 years it had originally requested, Vodafone Idea would have needed to double average revenue per user (Arpu) to around ₹250 by FY23, according to analyst estimates, to pay ₹7,500 crore in AGR dues per year and meet operational expenses and capital expenditure. With a 10-year window, its fundraising requirement also goes up.

Among India’s top telcos, Vodafone Idea has the weakest balance sheet. In the first quarter, it suffered a loss of ₹25,460 crore due to one-time costs, including AGR provisions. The telco needs to pay around ₹50,400 crore more to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in licence fee, spectrum usage charges, interest and penalties.

“Assuming 8% interest rate, Voda-Idea will now have to pay annually ₹7,500 crore. With no tariff hike built in...we expect Bharti Airtel to be able to manage the payment with a free cash flow of over ₹10,000 crore in FY20, while Voda-Idea with Ebitda of ₹6,000 crore and annual payment (capex, interest cost and deferred spectrum liabilities) of over ₹25,000 crore should find it difficult to manage," said Hemang Jani, head, equity strategist, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

