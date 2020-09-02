Vodafone Idea’s woes to continue

“Assuming 8% interest rate, Voda-Idea will now have to pay annually ₹7,500 crore. With no tariff hike built in...we expect Bharti Airtel to be able to manage the payment with a free cash flow of over ₹10,000 crore in FY20, while Voda-Idea with Ebitda of ₹6,000 crore and annual payment (capex, interest cost and deferred spectrum liabilities) of over ₹25,000 crore should find it difficult to manage," said Hemang Jani, head, equity strategist, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.