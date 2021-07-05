Vodafone Idea seeks bankers’ approval to dilute collateral

On 2 July, Mint reported that lenders to Vodafone Idea believe the government must step in to rescue the telco and that a debt recast would be of little use. This is because the bulk of banks’ exposure to Vodafone Idea is not in the form of term loans, which can be restructured, but non-fund-based guarantees. Moreover, banks are unwilling to lend any more to the mobile phone operator as financial stress due to low telecom tariffs will render any such infusion meaningless, it added.

