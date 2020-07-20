Vodafone Idea shares soar 9% ahead of Supreme Court hearing on AGR dues

The Supreme Court on 24 October 2019 ruled in favour of the government on the AGR issue, with grave revenue implications to the tune of over ₹92,000 crore for the ailing telecom sector. AGR is the basis on which DoT calculates levies payable by operators. Telecom operators are liable to pay around 3-5% and 8% of the AGR as spectrum usage charges and licence fees, respectively, to DoT.