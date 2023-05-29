Vodafone Idea to be worst affected as tariff hikes expected after June 2024

Vodafone Idea to be worst affected as tariff hikes expected after June 20243 min read 29 May 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Telecom sector watchers said that they did not see a credible revival case since the No 3 telco has a large Rs1.96 trillion debt outstanding to the government which could lead to significant equity dilution down the road and make it unattractive for potential equity investors
NEW DELHI : Upcoming state elections and general elections next year are set to delay any increase in headline tariffs to beyond June 2024, which willadverselyimpact all three carriers - Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea - but Vodafone Ideawill be the worst impacted,according to analysts, noting thatwithout a tariff hike or fund raise FY24 will be tough for the No 3 carrier.
