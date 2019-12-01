Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced a hike in mobile calls and data charges from December 3.

The announcement has come on the backdrop of its highest quarterly loss of ₹50,922 crore amid an adverse Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross reve nue (AGR).

The company has announced new plans for prepaid product and services with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity. A rough calculation showed that the new plans are costlier up to 42% compared to earlier plans.

"Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019," the company said in a statement.

In its combo plans of ₹49, there is ₹38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff, 28 days validity. In Plan ₹79, ₹64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity.

In Unlimited Packs, (28 days validity), there are -- ₹149 Plan with Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity, In ₹249 Plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity. In ₹299 Plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and ₹399 Plan, there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1,000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day, 28 days validity.

In Unlimited packs, (84 days validity), for Plans ₹379 there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1,000 SMS, 84 days validity, in Plan ₹599, Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls ), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity, In ₹699 plan there is Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3,000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity).

For One year validity, unlimited annual plan, ₹1,499 plan of Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3,600 SMS, 365 days validity and then there is ₹2,399 plan -- Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12,000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 365 days validity.

Under unlimited Satchet, there is ₹19 Unlimited On-net Voice, 150 MB data, 100 SMS, two days validity.

On first recharges, the Plans are of ₹97 with ₹45 Talktime, 100 MB data, 1p/sec tariff, 28 days validity, Plan 197 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS, 28 days validity ₹297 plan on Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 28 days validity and ₹647 plan for Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day, 84 days validity.

New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of December 3, 2019.

In line with its commitment to provide customers with simple, convenient and affordable products, VIL has curated an optimum range of feature rich plans for both voice and data. Customers can avail their benefits by just selecting the plan best suited to their specific needs and continue to enjoy seam less connectivity across India.

(IANS also contributed to this story)



