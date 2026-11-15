Vodafone Idea tops in spam complaints, Jio records the least despite highest subscribers, reveals TRAI

Reliance Jio, despite having India's largest telecom subscriber base, recorded fewer complaints related to unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) originating from its network than Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea during the July-September quarter of 2026, according to data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
As per TRAI's report on action taken against UCC for the second quarter of FY27, Jio had 527.25 million active subscribers as of September 30, 2026, compared with Airtel's 506.7 million and Vodafone Idea's 200.88 million.
However, Jio has received 2,93,716 complaints against calls and SMS originating from its network during the period. Jio's record was significantly lower than Airtel's 352,062 and Vodafone Idea's 539,285. Out of these, 1,72,622 complaints against Jio were classified as actionable, compared with 1,86,013 for Airtel and 31,9,629 for Vodafone Idea.
Jio disconnected 4,963 telecom resources for one year over repeat violations. On the other hand, Airtel disconnected 7,889 and Vodafone Idea 355.
While Jio has blacklisted 274 senders for one year, Airtel has barred 85 and Vodafone Idea only nine. Similarly, Jio has also blocked 1,506 SMS senders, compared with 882 by Airtel and 770 by Vodafone Idea.
In the same tenure, Jio received 6,96,283 complaints against calls and SMSes terminated on its network during the quarter, marking the highest among the three operators. Airtel received 6,43,546 complaints, while Vodafone Idea recorded 1,38,736. While Jio has forwarded 6,50,038 complaints to originating networks for necessary action, Airtel forwarded 6,35,420, and Vodafone Idea sent only 1,37,182.
TRAI's data also revealed subscriber participation in the Do Not Disturb (DND) registration. Only 10.7% of Jio's subscriber base had registered for their DND preference as of September 30. The proportion stood at 17.2% for Airtel and 32.7% for Vodafone Idea, marking the highest.
Overall, TRAI received 1.529 million UCC complaints during the July-September quarter, against 714.01 billion calls originating across telecom networks. Among, these complaints, 723,831 were classified as actionable.
The TRAI DND App has received 1.421 million complaints, accounting for 92.9% of the total, revealing that most consumers used the app to report spam calls and messages.
Across operators, more than 1.24 lakh telecom resources faced enforcement action in the quarter; out of these, 374 senders were blacklisted.
TRAI's action included restricting outgoing services, disconnecting repeat offenders, blacklisting senders and blocking SMS headers to prevent any more violations.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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