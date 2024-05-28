Vodafone Idea is offering 130GB free data to 4G and 5G users. Here’s how you can avail the benefits

As competition in the telecom sector heats up, Vodafone Idea is now offering 130GB of free data to its 4G users. The new offer, called 'Vi Guarantee Programme', requires users to have a new 4G handset or 5G smartphone to receive the free data.

What is Vi Guarantee programme? The Vi Guarantee programme provides users with 10GB of free data every 28 days, for a total of 130GB of free data over the course of a year. The 10GB of data is over and above the user's normal data package and can be used once the user has used their allotted data. However, Vodafone Idea states in its offer document that the additional data will be forfeited if it is not used within the 30-day period.

Explaining the Vi Guarantee offer terms in a support document, Vi stated, “Eligible Subscribers fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be entitled to get a total of 130 GB extra data over a one-year period on a complimentary basis. Once the Offer is claimed, extra data will be credited to customer’s account in 13 tranches of 10GB each valid for 28 days.”

However, the offer is for a limited period from May 25 to June 14 and is not available in certain states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, North East and Orissa. The offer is also not valid if the user changes their existing plan or switches to a postpaid plan.

How to avail free data using Vi Guarantee programme? 1) Recharge with a Vi plan costing ₹239 or more

2) Dial 121199 or 199199# on your smartphone

3) The free data can also be claimed by using the USSD code *199#