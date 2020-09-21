Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched new prepaid plans in India and the company is introducing some additional benefits with the new plans including free subscription for OTT applications.

In a series of tweets, Vi revealed data plans that will be offering annual ZEE5 membership with recharge values of ₹355, ₹405, ₹595, ₹795 & ₹2,595. The plans also offer flat ₹75 discount daily, on food orders from Zomato.

Here’s how consumers can activate the ZEE5 subscription with the above-mentioned packs:

• Customer can undertake a recharge of a ZEE5 bundled pack from any source

• The customer will then get a confirmation SMS informing about the successful recharge

• In this SMS, the customer will also get a ZEE5 activation link that he/she will have to click in order to activate the ZEE5 premium annual subscription

• Once the customer clicks on the link, a webpage will be opened where he /she will be validated by undergoing the OTP process.

• Once the customer is authenticated the page will show an Activate now button along with

a message requesting to click the button The customer clicks the button and ZEE5 subscription is activated.

• ZEE5 will then send an SMS to the user with username and password that he/ she can use to log into ZEE5.

The ₹405 plan offers 90GB of data with a validity of 28 days. The ₹355 option is a prepaid plan which offers 50GB of additional data for a validity period of 28 days. Rest of the plans offer 2GB data per day. The ₹595 plan gets a validity of 56 days. The ₹795 plan provides validity of 84 days. The most expensive plan is priced at ₹2,595 and offers a validity of 365 days.

Avneesh Khosla- Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Content consumption has seen an explosion as consumers today are spending 25%-30% more time (over 3 hours per day) watching varied content on their devices. ZEE5 as a leading OTT platform has a rich and diverse content repertoire which appeals to a wide cross section of society. Their large library of movies and original shows in Hindi and other regional languages makes them an ideal partner as it helps us appeal to a large cross section of the smartphone population in this country that is seeking to do more with their mobile devices. With the new INR 405 ZEE5 Recharge pack that we are launching - we are providing the consumer the best of both worlds – access to the best entertainment on ZEE 5 for one year coupled with huge telco benefits – an unbeatable combination that delivers great value to consumers."

