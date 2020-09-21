Avneesh Khosla- Marketing Director, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Content consumption has seen an explosion as consumers today are spending 25%-30% more time (over 3 hours per day) watching varied content on their devices. ZEE5 as a leading OTT platform has a rich and diverse content repertoire which appeals to a wide cross section of society. Their large library of movies and original shows in Hindi and other regional languages makes them an ideal partner as it helps us appeal to a large cross section of the smartphone population in this country that is seeking to do more with their mobile devices. With the new INR 405 ZEE5 Recharge pack that we are launching - we are providing the consumer the best of both worlds – access to the best entertainment on ZEE 5 for one year coupled with huge telco benefits – an unbeatable combination that delivers great value to consumers."