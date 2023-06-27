comScore
Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm launches exclusive offers for MSMEs
Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm launches exclusive offers for MSMEs

 2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 09:10 PM IST Naman Suri

A second edition of ‘Ready For Next Program’ has been launched by Vi business in association with Dun & Bradstreet, to help MSMEs assess their digital readiness, identify gas, and take the required steps to become a future-ready organisation

New Delhi: Vi Business, No 3 carrier Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm, on the occasion of World MSME Day, launched the second edition of its flagship Ready For Next Program, a digital assessment tool for micro, small, and medium enterprises or MSMEs in India, as the telco seeks to derive more growth from this segment.

The program based on what it claims to be India’s largest MSME assessment on the digitalization of MSMEs, covering nearly 1 lakh respondents across 16 industries, will include an upgraded Digital assessment tool and exclusive offers for MSMEs to help thrive. As the findings of the study indicate MSMEs with digital maturity between 55 to 60% across industries.

 “We believe that with the right technology tools, MSMEs can unlock their growth potential and be an even bigger growth driver for the country’s economy. Ready For Next program is our commitment to MSMEs to provide long-term solutions that simplify their decision-making process, as well as help them identify the right focus, direction, and solutions for their business, to make them ready for tomorrow," Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

The platform has been launched by Vi business in association with Dun & Bradstreet, to help MSMEs assess their digital readiness, identify gas, and take the required steps to become a future-ready organisation.

In addition to the tool, it launched a Vi business postpaid plan which comes at a monthly rental price of 349 with Unlimited calls, 60GB data, and 3,000 SMS, along with bundled services like SonyLiv, Zee5, mobile security, location tracking, Google Workspace, and special international calling (ISD) rates.

Besides this, the company is also offering a range of services, a ‘Vi Max Device Security’ service at 433 per license per year, or 8,660 for 20 licenses, a ‘Vi Email Security’ service at 550 per license per year or 11,000 for 20 licenses. While, ‘Vi Ads is offering digital and SMS packages for targeted customer reach, starting from Rs24,999 to 99,999. The program will also offer ‘Business Advice’ to empower them.

MSMEs can avail of the limited-period offers either by signing up on the website or by contacting the partner or nearest Vi Retail store. 

Updated: 27 Jun 2023, 09:10 PM IST
