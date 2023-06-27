Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm launches exclusive offers for MSMEs

Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm launches exclusive offers for MSMEs2 min read 27 Jun 2023, 09:10 PM IST
A second edition of ‘Ready For Next Program’ has been launched by Vi business in association with Dun & Bradstreet, to help MSMEs assess their digital readiness, identify gas, and take the required steps to become a future-ready organisation
New Delhi: Vi Business, No 3 carrier Vodafone Idea's enterprise arm, on the occasion of World MSME Day, launched the second edition of its flagship Ready For Next Program, a digital assessment tool for micro, small, and medium enterprises or MSMEs in India, as the telco seeks to derive more growth from this segment.
