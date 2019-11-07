NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea, India’s largest subscriber by user base, on Thursday launched a new plan which aims to garner a higher share of the premium subscriber segment, with an objective to improve average revenue per user.

The new Vodafone REDX is a limited edition postpaid plan with entertainment apps, bundled international roaming services, unlimited data with superior data speeds, access to airport lounges, exclusive deals on handsets, and hotel bookings, the company said in a statement.

The price of the plan is ₹999 a month.

Vodafone’s new offering for premium users comes at a time when operators in the telecom sector are struggling to grow revenue streams after Jio’s entry in September 2016 brought tariffs to rock-bottom.

Vodafone India and Idea Cellular announced their merger in March 2017 in response to the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016.

Vodafone Idea has so far completed the network integration process in 11 of 22 circles and hopes to complete the rest by June 2020. Despite the merger, Vodafone Idea has been facing a rough ride, with shrinking revenue and gross debt of ₹1.2 trillion as on 30 June.

Since the completion of the merger, the company has lost subscribers every month. Its active subscriber base declined from 334.1 million in the March quarter to 320 million in the June quarter.

The telecom operator had posted a loss of ₹4,873.9 crore in the June quarter, despite witnessing higher data consumption on its network and signing up more 4G subscribers.

The new plan offers unlimited data and calls on international trip for 7 days, free lounge access at airports across the world, discounts on hotel bookings globally, discounts on tickets to museums, etc.

The plan also has built-in subscriptions for Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5.

“REDX is targeted towards the discerning few who are used to the best that life has to offer – from seamless connectivity to world class entertainment to travelling in luxury while abroad or buying the latest high end smartphone," Avneesh Khosla, Operations Director – Marketing, Vodafone Idea Limited said.

As of June end, Vodafone Idea has 320 million subscribers, out of which 84.8 million are on 4G.