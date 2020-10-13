Vodafone tax dispute outcome under review for its implications: Official

“The judgement if I understand is not about the retrospective tax law change. It invokes BIPA. These are treaties signed (between countries) for protecting investments into each other. No bilateral investment protection treaty deals with taxation, which is a sovereign function. It is upon us to look at it. How can we let it pass," said the official. The government has not taken a call on the future course of action, the official explained. Earlier, the finance ministry had said it will consult its legal counsels on what to do.