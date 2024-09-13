Vodafone’s UK merger with Three raises competition concerns, regulator says | Mint

Vodafone’s UK merger with Three raises competition concerns, regulator says
Vodafone Group’s deal to merge its U.K. business with rival operator Three raises competition concerns, the U.K.’s antitrust authority said, creating uncertainty on a deal poised to shake up the country’s telecommunications market.
