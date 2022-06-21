Voda-Idea to raise 500 cr more from Vodafone Group

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, to consider the proposal for raising of funds aggregating up to ₹500 crore by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the company)," Vodafone Idea said in a notice to BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}