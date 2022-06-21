Voda-Idea to raise 500 cr more from Vodafone Group

Voda-Idea to raise ₹500 cr more from Vodafone Group2 min read . 01:07 AM IST
- Infusion comes at a time VI is seeking to raise ₹20,000 cr from external investors in debt and equity
NEW DELHI :Vodafone Idea Ltd on Monday said its British shareholder Vodafone Group will invest ₹500 crore in the company through equity or convertible warrants, following a previous cash injection by its promoters in March.
The additional infusion comes at a time India’s third largest telco is seeking to raise ₹20,000 crore from external investors in debt and equity.
“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 22 June 2022, to consider the proposal for raising of funds aggregating up to ₹500 crore by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to one or more entities belonging to Vodafone Group (one of the promoters of the company)," Vodafone Idea said in a notice to BSE.
Vodafone Idea’s shares closed 3.29% lower at ₹7.94 on BSE on Monday, even as the Sensex closed 0.46% higher at 51,597.84.
The company said the trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain closed for all designated persons till 48 hours from the conclusion of the meeting of the board and will reopen on 25 June.
The fund infusion is still a fraction of the amount that India’s third largest telco aims to raise through debt and equity. However, it’s the second time since the government’s relief package for the sector that promoters of Vodafone Idea have put in equity.
The telco, sitting on the industry’s largest pile of debt of ₹1.98 trillion, has been trying to secure funding for nearly two years now, with little success. It is also awaiting final approval for conversion of interest on moratorium of its spectrum-related dues into equity, which will make the government the single-largest shareholder in the company.
Experts said that with the equity infusion from the promoter group for the second time, the company’s shareholding structure will stand to change.
After the initial equity infusion of ₹4,500 crore on a preferential basis to Vodafone Group entities Euro Pacific Securities Ltd and Prime Metals Ltd and Aditya Birla Group entity Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd, promoter shareholding went up to 74.9% from 72.05% earlier.
The government is yet to approve the conversion of its interest on dues into equity, after which it will hold about 33% in the carrier versus 36% earlier, while promoter shareholding will reduce to 50%, with the rest being with the public.
“The investment amount is little, but it could lower the government shareholding further from the proposed levels. The larger fundraise from external investors still remains the key concern," said a sector analyst, asking not to be named.