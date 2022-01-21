Voda-Idea’s loss widens to 7,230 crore in Dec quarter

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea’s loss widened in the December quarter even as the struggling telecom operator reported higher revenue and average monthly customer phone bills. Loss widened to ₹7,230.9 crore in the three months ended 31 December from ₹7,132.3 crore in the preceding quarter, while revenue rose sequentially by 3% to ₹9,717 crore from ₹9,406 crore. In the year-ago period, the company had reported a loss of ₹4,532 crore on revenue of ₹10,894.

