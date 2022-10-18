 VVDN, Google Cloud partner for centre of excellence

New Delhi: Gurgaon-based third party contract manufacturer VVDN has entered into a multi-year global strategic partnership with Google Cloud to set up a centre of excellence which will help customers accelerate app modernization and cloud transformation. The centre of excellence will work on internet of things, video cloud and enterprise private 5G cloud.
New Delhi: Gurgaon-based third party contract manufacturer VVDN has entered into a multi-year global strategic partnership with Google Cloud to set up a centre of excellence which will help customers accelerate app modernization and cloud transformation. The centre of excellence will work on internet of things, video cloud and enterprise private 5G cloud.
VVDN’s enterprise customers will be able to get greater financial flexibility, accelerate their cloud migrations and modernize their enterprise applications on Google Cloud, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
VVDN’s enterprise customers will be able to get greater financial flexibility, accelerate their cloud migrations and modernize their enterprise applications on Google Cloud, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Once on Google Cloud, customers will be able to immediately begin creating hybrid applications that enable businesses to be more agile, with more secure access to Google Cloud services like BigQuery and Cloud Operations, and extend their existing disaster recovery, backup, and storage services.
In the IoT and Video Cloud space, VVDN is developing a SaaS-based device agnostic IoT cloud solution with Google Cloud for onboarding smart devices, cameras and more. The solution is based on a scalable and secure architecture that can be delivered for multiple applications and serve a variety of use cases. Building blocks are engineered to accelerate deployment for multiple industries including IoT, security and surveillance, automotive, networking and wireless, and more.
As part of a wider 5G strategy, VVDN aims to bring its respective 5G expertise and become an end-to-end enterprise private 5G provider with Google Cloud.
“We are really excited about our newly announced partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will act as a catalyst for VVDN’s growth and will enable us to scale our customers with the help of Google Cloud’s infrastructure," Vivek Bansal, president engineering, VVDN Technologies said.
“Enterprises around the world are realizing the benefits of adopting cloud technologies in the IOT and private 5G space.“ said Majed Al Amine, head of 5G & Edge Telecom Industry Solutions, Google Cloud.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.