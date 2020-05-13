Reliance Jio had recently launched new 'work from home' plans that has one new annual plan and the rest are add-on plans that come in handy for those who have high consumption of data on a daily basis. The new add on plans can be used in addition to other plans.

The new plans include ₹151 plan that offers 30GB data, ₹201 plan that offers 40GB data and ₹251 plan that offers 50GB data.

If the user has an existing plan that offers certain amount of data on a daily basis or even on a monthly, quarterly and yearly basis, the data add on will increase the total amount of data on offer.

For plans that provide limited data per day, the add-on pack kicks in when the complete data is exhausted. For instance, if the user has gotten a recharge of ₹599 for 84 days which offers 2GB of data per day, the add on pack of ₹251 will provide 50GB of data throughout the validity period of the existing ₹599 plan.

The 50GB data will only be tapped into once the 2GB data per day is exhausted.

These new plans will come in handy to those users who plan on using a Jio connection for heavy data consumption in the form of high-quality video streaming and other work related activities.

The company offers smaller add-on packs as well which also work with the existing plan of the user. The smallest add-on is worth ₹11 which provides 800MB data and 75 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. ₹21 Plan offers 2GB additional data and the 200 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. ₹51 plan offers 6GB data with 500 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calling. ₹101 plan offers 12GB data and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated