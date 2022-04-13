What do Trai’s 5G recommendations mean for telcos?

Trai has recommended base prices of all spectrum bands that will be put up for auction and a near 36% cut in the base price for 5G bands. It has also introduced a new band —600 Mhz—for 5G and kept the base price the same as 700 Mhz. Spectrum prices will be 1.5 times if airwaves are taken for 30 years instead of 20 years. The use cases to be developed on 5G make the availability of these airwaves that much more significant. The telecom regulator has suggested that captive enterprise networks can be set up by taking spectrum from the government directly or on lease from telecom operators.