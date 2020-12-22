What’s at stake in the upcoming 5G spectrum sale

Airtel chairperson Sunil Mittal recently said India is two-to-three years away from 5G launch. Its top officials also said India’s ecosystem is underdeveloped for 5G, which needs large-scale fiberization of telecom towers. Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal had said the core issue is the cost of spectrum, which “is over the top for any business model to work". Vodafone Idea claims to be 5G-ready and can begin trials as soon as spectrum is available, but experts say its financials may not allow it to add spectrum in the next auction, let alone for 5G.