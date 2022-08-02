What the dawn of 5G means for users in India

Counterpoint Research says India’s 5G device numbers crossed 50 million in June, which was about 12% of overall 600 million smartphones. This is not a high number but considering that 29% of overall shipments of about 37 million units in the quarter were 5G devices, the highest so far, the scales are clearly tilting towards 5G. Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, OnePlus and Apple are among the key players offering 5G devices in India. The average price of the devices still remains quite high – at ₹15,000 a piece – but when it falls below ₹10,000, the critical mass of 5G users will begin developing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}