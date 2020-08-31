What to expect from Supreme Court’s AGR verdict on Tuesday

The arguments on recovery of AGR dues from bankrupt telecom operators highlighted the issue of who owns the spectrum. While the telcos and banks argued that spectrum is an asset and should be sold under the IBC proceedings, the government called it national property. Banks have also argued that spectrum is a security against which they disburse loans to telcos. The DoT fears that it may recover little or next to nothing under IBC resolution process, which gives greater preference to financial creditors on recovery proceeds. All bankrupt telcos have classified the DoT as an operational creditor.