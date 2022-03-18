What’s holding back 5G

The responsiveness of a 5G network, which is measured in milliseconds, also depends on the physical distance a piece of information has to travel before it is processed. That means low-latency applications like videogames and augmented-reality headsets could end up confined to urban areas where companies have made the necessary investments. Miniature data centers at the base of every cell tower would be “utopia" for 5G software developers, Mr. Mayo says, but tech and telecom companies will probably make more targeted investments that could make 5G technology more powerful in some geographic areas than in others.