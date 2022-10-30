WhatsApp, Signal may not require licences

The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents telcos operating in India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, has been consistently asking the government to bring OTTs under the licensing regime and, hence, be liable to pay levies, charges and taxes, that are presently levied on carriers. The telcos have also urged the government to ensure that OTTs are mandated to comply with security requirements, lawful interception and other regulatory obligations.