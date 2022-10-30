WhatsApp, Signal may not require licences

WhatsApp, Signal may not require licences2 min read . 30 Oct 2022
- Companies may have to focus on user protection under new telecom law
NEW DELHI :Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Whatsapp, Signal and Facebook will have to focus more on user protection regulations and may not need licences to operate in India, said two senior officials.
Preliminary discussions between the government and industry stakeholders on the draft telecom bill have led to the understanding that user protection provisions within the legislation must be prioritized, while discussions will continue on light-touch regulations for such platforms offering communication services over the internet, they added.
“What we understand now is that people (OTTs) are okay with user protection related regulations...they did not want to have licence and that was not our intent as well," one of the officials said, requesting anonymity.
“The idea is not to bring in heavy regulations on OTTs, but to ensure consumer protection and security of the state. We are not going to levy a licence fee on OTTs; that was not the goal," the second official said, also seeking anonymity.
The government will continue to hold talks on the draft telecom bill with stakeholders, including telecom firms and OTT players, and is expected to extend the deadline for submitting feedback by stakeholders to 10 November. A second draft of the bill will be issued for further discussions, the officials added.
The second draft of the bill will incorporate the changes and initial suggestions from the industry. The draft may also remove the contentious clauses related to diluting powers of sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), which overseas checks and balances through a consultation process between the regulator and the telecom department, the first official said.
However, the issues surrounding OTTs are not likely to be settled as long as telcos continue with their demand to bring OTT services under the same set of rules that are applicable to apps and platforms providing messaging, voice call and video call services, despite stiff opposition from the OTT platforms.
The Cellular Operators Association of India, which represents telcos operating in India, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, has been consistently asking the government to bring OTTs under the licensing regime and, hence, be liable to pay levies, charges and taxes, that are presently levied on carriers. The telcos have also urged the government to ensure that OTTs are mandated to comply with security requirements, lawful interception and other regulatory obligations.
The carriers have said that the telecom department should clearly define OTT communication services in the draft telecom bill, which had expanded the definition of telecommunication to include OTTs, internet-based and satellite-based communication services, as well as in-flight, maritime, broadcasting, internet and broadband services within its ambit.