WhatsApp to enable Jio prepaid recharge
NEW DELHI : India’s largest service provider Reliance Jio will enable pre-paid subscribers to recharge their plans on Whatsapp from next year, after it entered into a tie-up with Meta (formerly known as Facebook), which owns the popular messaging platform.  

Speaking at Meta's Fuel for India 2021 event, Jio Platforms Ltd director Akash Ambani said Jio and Meta teams are working closely to open more avenues of collaboration. 

"As Jio and Meta teams work closely, we are opening more and more avenues of working together. One such avenue is Jio on WhatsApp, which is simplifying the entire ‘prepaid recharge’. This will bring consumers convenience like they’ve never had before," he said. 

In response to a question from Marne Levine, chief business officer at Meta on whether enabling of payments through Whatsapp on UPI platform would further simplify the mobile recharge feature, Jio Platforms director Isha Ambani said that the feature will make the process of recharging simple, especially for older citizens who at times may find it difficult to head outside. 

“For older citizens who at times may find it difficult to head outside, this Jio recharge feature through WhatsApp is so helpful and payments on WhatsApp adds to that ease," she said.  

Reliance Jio had 429.5 million users at the end of September 2021 quarter. In April 2020, Meta announced an investment of $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms.

