Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Telecom /  WhatsApp to enable Jio prepaid recharge

WhatsApp to enable Jio prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio had 429.5 million users at the end of September 2021 quarter.
1 min read . 06:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Jio and Meta teams are working closely to open more avenues of collaboration

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : India’s largest service provider Reliance Jio will enable pre-paid subscribers to recharge their plans on Whatsapp from next year, after it entered into a tie-up with Meta (formerly known as Facebook), which owns the popular messaging platform.  

NEW DELHI : India’s largest service provider Reliance Jio will enable pre-paid subscribers to recharge their plans on Whatsapp from next year, after it entered into a tie-up with Meta (formerly known as Facebook), which owns the popular messaging platform.  

Speaking at Meta's Fuel for India 2021 event, Jio Platforms Ltd director Akash Ambani said Jio and Meta teams are working closely to open more avenues of collaboration. 

Speaking at Meta's Fuel for India 2021 event, Jio Platforms Ltd director Akash Ambani said Jio and Meta teams are working closely to open more avenues of collaboration. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"As Jio and Meta teams work closely, we are opening more and more avenues of working together. One such avenue is Jio on WhatsApp, which is simplifying the entire ‘prepaid recharge’. This will bring consumers convenience like they’ve never had before," he said. 

In response to a question from Marne Levine, chief business officer at Meta on whether enabling of payments through Whatsapp on UPI platform would further simplify the mobile recharge feature, Jio Platforms director Isha Ambani said that the feature will make the process of recharging simple, especially for older citizens who at times may find it difficult to head outside. 

“For older citizens who at times may find it difficult to head outside, this Jio recharge feature through WhatsApp is so helpful and payments on WhatsApp adds to that ease," she said.  

Reliance Jio had 429.5 million users at the end of September 2021 quarter. In April 2020, Meta announced an investment of $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Sensex ends 329 pts lower on selling in IT, realty; Baj ...

Indian Penny Stocks: Understanding the Landscape

Household biomass burning: The invisible polluter

We need a renewed conversation on inequality in India

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!