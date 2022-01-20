Why 5G roll-outs are disrupting flights to the US

US regulators, aware of the problem since at least 2018, left about a 200 MHz buffer between the altimeters’ frequency and the 5G C-Band frequency. The worry is that some older radio altimeters, like in the Boeing 777, may still find it difficult to work under that headroom, and the exact number of such altimeters in commercial aircraft are not known. Which is why some US telcos have temporarily deferred the 5G roll-out and the FAA will conduct tests at airports where C-Band 5G will be operational to find a solution.