Why prefixing '0' for fixed line-to-mobile calls is mandatory now

New Delhi: The department of telecommunications (DoT) has made it mandatory to prefix '0' for all calls from fixed line to mobile from 1 January, accepting the sector regulator’s suggestion that this would create adequate numbering resources in a rapidly growing telecom sector.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had in September 2019 floated a consultation paper to analyse whether a unified plan can augment numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services. The regulator had also sought comments from stakeholders on alternative methods such as prefixing '0' to create more numbering series.

The need to create adequate numbering resources arose as Trai felt that the sector was threatened by the increase in the range of services and massive growth in the number of connections, especially in the wireless segment. In 2003, the Centre formed the National Numbering Plan, creating space for 750 million connections—450 million cellular mobile and 300 million basic phones—at an estimated 50% tele-density by 2030.

With an estimated 200% tele-density in the next 30 years, Trai expects India to require 4.68 billion numbers by 2050. To meet this demand, '0' prefix for local service area fixed line-to-mobile calls will create more wireless numbers by freeing up other first digits.

Currently, a fixed line-to-mobile call within a service area does not require prefixing '0'. “This puts the limitation that any digit which has been used as a first digit for fixed network (for local calls) cannot be used for mobile numbers," Trai said.

“By making it mandatory to access mobile numbers in a service area from fixed network by dialling prefix 0, all the free sub-levels in levels 2, 3, 4, and 6, can also be used for mobile numbers," Trai added. Inter-service area fixed line-to-mobile calls already require the prefix 0.

In the consultation process, most telecom service providers (TSPs) opposed creating a unified numbering scheme as it required massive changes in architecture and databases of fixed network, rearrangement of point of interconnection (POI), changes in routing and billing systems.

Based on the TSPs’ comments and in the interest of consumers, Trai advised that migration to a unified numbering system was not required. But, to create sufficient resources for fixed-line and mobile services, the alternative of using '0' was advised.

“If unified numbering is implemented, it is going to adversely affect both the fixed line TSPs and the fixed-line customers. Fixed-line operators will have to make many configuration changes in their network architecture and switches involving huge cost," Trai said.

The change in local-area dialling pattern from fixed line to mobiles by adding a '0' at the start will create numbering space for over 250 million new connections, which can then be allotted to telecom operators by the DoT, a senior Trai official told Mint.

Of all the available options, using the prefix 0 was the “most effective and least disruptive" method of creating more numbering resources without adding to the cost of telcos and causing discontent among consumers due to large-scale changes in fixed-line numbers, the official said.

