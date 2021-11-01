Why recent reforms aren't enough to bring telecom sector out of the woods

Paring debt needs operators to shore up revenues through tariffs. But the industry’s average revenue per user (ARPU), excluding interconnect usage and roaming settlement charges, fell to ₹74.88 a month in 2019, from ₹123 in 2015, the last pre-Jio year. Tariffs were hiked only last year, bringing the ARPU to ₹94.87. Data revenues have declined much more sharply, with average revenue per subscriber per GB declining from a high of ₹226.30 in 2015 to a meagre ₹10.93 in 2020.