Willing to partner IEEE to make telecom products more standardized: Telecom secy

New Delhi: Telecom secretary K Rajaraman said the government is willing to join hands with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to make telecom products more standardized, secure, affordable, user-friendly and all-encompassing.

Launching the ‘IEEE C-DOT Certified Telecom Expert Program (ICCTEP)’ which was collaborated by IEEE and C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics) to bring learning in the areas of telecom including 5G, cyber security and quantum communication to bridge the skill gap, Rajaraman highlighted key engagements between C-DOT and IEEE that have resulted into significant achievements in R&D, technology evolution and standardisation.

“He underlined the critical need of quality learning and skill-building programs like ICCTEP that have a global reach with the involvement of world-class telecom bodies and associations," the ministry said in a statement.

ICCTEP will offer a certification program that aims at providing quality learning in diverse areas of telecom. The key focus is on building skills that would accelerate the participation of students, academia, technologists, industry, start-ups and other relevant stakeholders in developing globally-competitive telecom technologies and solutions.

The first program launched on the platform is on 5G and beyond.

“The aim of this collaboration is to jointly create telecommunication courses, promote and train students and professionals, create jobs opportunities, and bridge the digital divide. IEEE Blended Learning Program (BLP) aims to upskill young professionals in Wireless, Optical, Broadcasting, Telecom Validation & Security," said Srikanth Chandrasekaran, senior director, IEEE India Operations.

The BLP certification program is developed in conjunction with industry leaders and vetted by experts to ensure their effectiveness in content and learning experience. It is backed by micro-learning modules, application modules, and data analytics, ultimately leading to a Joint certificate, which aims at bridging the skills gap.