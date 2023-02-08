Willing to partner IEEE to make telecom products more standardized: Telecom secy
Rajaraman highlighted key engagements between C-DOT and IEEE that have resulted into significant achievements in R&D, technology evolution and standardisation
New Delhi: Telecom secretary K Rajaraman said the government is willing to join hands with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) to make telecom products more standardized, secure, affordable, user-friendly and all-encompassing.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×