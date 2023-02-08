Willing to partner IEEE to make telecom products more standardized: Telecom secy

Launching the ‘IEEE C-DOT Certified Telecom Expert Program (ICCTEP)’ which was collaborated by IEEE and C-DOT (Centre for Development of Telematics) to bring learning in the areas of telecom including 5G, cyber security and quantum communication to bridge the skill gap, Rajaraman highlighted key engagements between C-DOT and IEEE that have resulted into significant achievements in R&D, technology evolution and standardisation.