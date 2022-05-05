Wipro and HFCL announce 5G product development partnership

HFCL is currently investing in a portfolio of 5G products for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport. The transport network of communication service providers (CSPs) needs modernization due to much higher bandwidth per 5G cell site, densification of cell sites in 5G, Ethernet and IP based transport, and new services with stringent latency requirements like drones, autonomous vehicle and robotics-based precision manufacturing.

