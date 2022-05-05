Wipro and HFCL announce 5G product development partnership

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The companies will make 5G transport products including cell site router, distributed unit aggregation router and centralized unit aggregation router, which will enable telcos to modernize their backhaul networks and make them ready for 5G services
Leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company Wipro, and Indian telecom equipment manufacturer HFCL Limited have entered into a partnership to engineer a variety of 5G transport products, the companies said in a statement Thursday.
“We will leverage our strong experience in network equipment engineering, expertise in 5G/LTE and VLSI (Very-Large-Scale Integration) system design, engineering design services and embedded software. We are confident that this collaboration will ensure an accelerated go-to-market for HFCL," said Satya Easwaran, Country Head, India, Wipro Limited.
With expertise in product engineering, transport network technologies and 5G, Wipro will co-develop equipment with HFCL. The offering aims to empower enterprises to realize their 5G-enabled vision and increase the speed with which they can bring high-quality 5G solutions to market.
Wipro will leverage Tarang Labs, its product compliance and certification labs in Bangalore, for hardware integration, validation and pre-certification.
HFCL is currently investing in a portfolio of 5G products for the Radio Access Network (RAN) and Transport. The transport network of communication service providers (CSPs) needs modernization due to much higher bandwidth per 5G cell site, densification of cell sites in 5G, Ethernet and IP based transport, and new services with stringent latency requirements like drones, autonomous vehicle and robotics-based precision manufacturing.
HFCL is developing 5G transport products for the fronthaul, midhaul and backhaul to help CSPs transform their transport network.
“Wipro is a key partner for HFCL because of its world-class engineering and in-depth experience on hardware design, embedded software and its in-house certification and compliance labs (Tarang). HFCL’s comprehensive portfolio of 5G transport products which are under development, will enable CSPs to modernize their backhaul networks and make them ready for 5G services," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.
HFCL’s 5G Transport products are based on merchant silicon, network dis-aggregated architecture, and on open standards like TIP (Telecom Infra Project), and OCP (Open Compute Project). Wipro has developed multiple cell site routers for CSPs globally, and is also active in the TIP community.