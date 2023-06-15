Wipro opens new 5G Def-i Innovation Center in Texas

Wipro opens new 5G Def-i Innovation Center in Texas2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 07:36 PM IST
The company said that the center will offer clients advanced 5G testing capabilities as well as mission-critical support, and highlights the company’s commitment to helping clients realize the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services
New Delhi: Wipro announced opening of its new 5G-Def-i Innovation Center in Austin, Texas, which will be its first testing facility in the US.
