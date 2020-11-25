You will have to dial '0' before making landline to mobile calls from 15 Jan

Callers will now be required to add '0' prefix for making calls from landlines to mobile phones in the country from 15 January, confirmed Department of Telecommunications on Wednesday.

The telecom department has been asking telcos to make necessary arrangements by January 1 to implement the new system. The decision comes in order to free up sufficient numbering resources for future use.

With the consideration of TRAI Recommendation on “Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services" DoT has taken the decision of implementing the following:

-All Fixed-toMobile calls will be dialled with prefix ‘0’ from 15th January, 2021.

-There will be no change in dialling plan from fixed-to-fixed, mobile-to-fixed and mobile-to-mobile calls.

-Suitable announcement will be made for the same. This announcement shall be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing ‘0’.

-All fixed line subscribers will be provided with ‘0’ dialling facility.

"A total of approximately 2,539 million numbering series is expected to be generated from the above. This will free up sufficient numbering resources for future use," the telecom ministry said in a statement.

With the freeing up of sufficient numbering resources, more number of connections can be added in future which will be beneficial to the mobile customers at large.

The above changes have been done in order to have minimum inconvenience to the subscribers and freeing up essential numbering resources, the statement added.

DoT in a circular on `modification of dialling pattern from fixed line numbers to cellular mobile numbers' said in order to ensure adequate numbering resources for fixed line and mobile services, Trai's recommendations dated May 29, 2020 have been accepted by the Department.

"Following may be implemented...Fixed-to-mobile calls shall be dialled with prefix '0'. Suitable announcement may be fed in the fixed line switches to apprise the fixed line subscribers about the requirement of dialling the prefix '0' for all fixed-to-mobile calls," DoT said in a circular dated November 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in May this year had recommended dialling prefix '0' for a call from fixed line number to mobile number.

The regulator had, however, stated that the introduction of a dialling prefix for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number.

