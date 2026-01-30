China’s EVs are coming to Canada. Americans should welcome them, too.
Summary
U.S. consumers will soon be seething with envy at the price cuts across the border, Clifford Winston writes in a guest commentary.
About the author: Clifford Winston is a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and author of Market Corrections Not Government Interventions: A Path to Improve the U.S. Economy.
