Why texpreneurs are unable to capitalize on the shift from China & Bangladesh
N Madhavan 10 min read 29 Sep 2024, 05:56 PM IST
- Global textile buyers are shifting away from China and more recently, from Bangladesh. This is leading to better oder flows for companies in Tamil Nadu, India’s largest textile exporter. And yet, factories in the state aren’t running at full capacity. Read on to find out why.
Coimbatore/Tiruppur/Erode: It was a call that made perfect sense. In November 2010, Narendra Modi, then the chief minister of Gujarat, visited Chennai and called on Tamil Nadu’s textile entrepreneurs to set up spinning units in his state. This was a time when Tamil Nadu was reeling under a debilitating electricity crisis. The power guzzling spinning sector, forced to depend on diesel generators, an expensive proposition, was hit hardest and suffered huge losses.
