Migrants first entered the state’s textile sector in 2005, and within years the trickle turned into a flood. Today, workers from Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam account for 70% of the labour. As their importance increased, the textile units began to take care of them better, even providing them with hostel facilities and food that they preferred. Their wages improved as well. Over time, the scales began to tilt. The migrant workers became more demanding, working fewer hours and going on extended annual breaks. “They became indisciplined and their efficiency dropped," says Bala. In 2016-17, he shut two of his spinning mills for this reason and shifted to technical textiles. “Spinning mills need to operate at close to 100% capacity to make money. We could barely do 80%," he says. NC John Garments’ Neroth agrees. “Earlier workers used to make 1,300 T-shirts in a 10-hour shift. Now, they make just 900—that’s a 30% fall in productivity," he adds. There is no loyalty—attrition rates exceed 40%.