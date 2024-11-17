Industry
Cotton is passé. Can India ever make it big in this fashionable textile market?
N Madhavan 9 min read 17 Nov 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Summary
- Indians love to wear cotton. While textile manufacturers in India have been busy catering to this demand, the world has moved on to a hot new category. Here, Indian exporters face an uphill task competing with China, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Chennai: It was early June 2021. Businesses were reopening after the deadly covid-19 pandemic’s second wave. Sunil Jhunjhunwala, managing director of Tiruppur-based Techno Sportswear Pvt. Ltd, India’s largest homegrown activewear textile brand, noticed an unusual spike in the demand for his company’s ‘round-neck full-sleeved’ polyester T-shirts from retailers in Pondicherry. He increased the supply, but it was sold out in no time. He realized that the T-shirts were in high demand from one cohort of consumers—fishermen.
