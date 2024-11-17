Cotton is passé. Can India ever make it big in this fashionable textile market?

These measures have belatedly kick-started India’s MMF and technical textiles journey but the road ahead is still challenging. Like we mentioned earlier, the mindset of entrepreneurs in the textile sector is still cotton-focused. And those who have taken the plunge are facing multiple constraints—lack of a proper eco-system, regulatory bottlenecks on raw material availability and rampant low-priced imports. While domestic demand has been slow to pick up, global buyers are yet to accept India’s MMF credentials.The industry is hoping that at least the import policies, those that are hurting them, can be reversed.