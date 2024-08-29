New Delhi: Prices of baby diapers and sanitary napkins are set to go up, with the textiles ministry rejecting an industry demand for extending a Quality Control Order (QCO) deadline for these products, two people aware of the development said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manufacturers such as Himalaya, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, and Nine, will have to meet standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) from 1 October, with anyone failing to comply risking enforcement actions.

The textile ministry is firm in its view on the QCO for these products after it found that manufacturers were making only a limited quantity of diapers and sanitary napkins that met the standards.

"Since QCOs were voluntary in nature, some well-known companies manufacturing personal hygiene products were not fully adhering to the standards. It has also been found that they have launched multiple products with different characteristics to bypass the set rules," one of the people mentioned above said on the condition of anonymity.

The new standards include measures to prevent the growth of antimicrobial agents and rashes and be skin friendly.

Queries emailed to the textiles ministry and all companies mentioned above remained unanswered till press time.

While prices are expected to increase by 5-10%, the QCO will not be applicable on Self-Help Groups (SHGs) manufacturing ready-to-use disposable hygiene products, to ensure their supply in rural areas.

The Indian diaper and sanitary pad market is valued at $1.6 billion and $.05 billion respectively and is growing exponentially at a CAGR of 7.25% and 17%, as per a report of IMARC Group, a consulting firm.

"Everyone should have access to safe and quality pads, which is the main idea behind introducing the QCO. The standards are not very complicated. Essentially, they ensure that the product is hygienic, the material is safe, and it is fit for its intended purpose," said Tanya Mahajan, co-founder, Menstrual Health Action for Impact (MHAi), a think tank working in the space of menstrual health.

‘Beneficial for consumers’ “It’s not something detrimental to the industry; in fact, it is beneficial for consumers. It ensures that the product is safe for women who use it. The material and supply chain safety are critical issues, though not widely known," Mahajan told Mint over phone.

“The QCO will ensure that every manufacturer adheres to the same norms and standards, eliminating any ambiguity."

However, while praising the move, former AIIMS, Delhi pediatrician Dr. Rakesh Bagdi recommended not using diapers extensively as it may lead to dermatitis in newborns.

Dermatitis is skin inflammation, often causing redness, itching, and swelling.

"Adherence to revamped standards will definitely help protect newborns from allergic infections, as the QCO will ensure the manufacturing of quality products," Dr Bagdi, a consultant pediatrician at Gangauri Hospital in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, told Mint over the phone.

"The parents should avoid overuse and keep them in cotton pants for their comfort. They should prefer using diapers during travel hours," said Bagdim.

“The personal hygiene segment is growing due increasing urbanisation, rising disposable incomes, and growing awareness of baby health and women hygiene. Also, convenience offered by disposable diapers, especially among dual-income, urban families, is a key factor contributing to this market expansion," the second person added.

“The QCO has been introduced to put a check on substandard products in this segment. It will also regulate the import of substandard products," this person said.

Baby diapers and sanitary pads are part of medical textiles that fall under the National Technical Textiles Mission, which was launched in 2020.

As per a KPMG report, the Indian technical textiles market is the 5th largest in the world and stood at $21.95 billion in 2021-22, with production amounting to $19.49 billion and imports $2.46 billion. In the past five years, the Indian technical textiles market has grown at 8-10% per annum and the government aims to accelerate this to 15-20% over the next five years.

The global technical textiles market was estimated at $212 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $274 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-27, driven by increasing demand cross industries and the rapid development of new applicative products, according to the KPMG report.

"Poor-quality diapers pose significant health risks to infants, both short-term and long-term. In the short term, they may cause diaper rash, skin irritation, and infections due to inadequate absorption and harsh chemicals. Traditional cotton nappies are recommended for safety and environmental reasons," said Dr. Manish Mannan, HoD - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Paras Health, Gurugram.