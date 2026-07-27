TFCI targets around ₹3,000 crore loan sanctions in FY27 amid hospitality boom

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) is targeting loan sanctions of around ₹3,000 crore in the ongoing financial year (FY27), up from more than ₹2,000 crore in FY26, driven by robust demand for hotels and resorts in small cities amid a domestic tourism boom, managing director and chief financial officer Anoop Bali said.
The non-bank lender expects nearly ₹500 crore of the proposed sanctions to come from smaller cities and emerging tourism destinations, where branded hotel chains are expanding rapidly to cater to rising leisure, business and religious travel.
"We are projecting sanctions of around ₹3,000 crore this financial year. Nearly ₹500 crore should come from smaller cities," Bali told Mint in an interview.
The non-banking financial company (NBFC) also expects its assets under management (AUM) to rise to around ₹2,800 crore by the end of FY27 from around ₹2,200 crore at the end of FY26.