Thali becomes cheaper in January on fall in onion, tomato prices

New Delhi: The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals, or thali, fell sequentially in January due to a decline in prices of onion and tomato. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali fell 6% to ₹28 last month, while non-vegetarian thali registered an 8% month-on-month decline to ₹52, according to rating agency Crisil. Year-on-year, the vegetarian thali became costlier, whereas non-vegetarian thali turned cheaper.

A typical vegetarian thali includes roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, potato), rice, dal, curd, and salad. The non-vegetarian version replaces dal with chicken (broiler). Despite fluctuating commodity prices, the share of ingredients used for arriving at the prices remains constant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vegetarian thali cost declined, as onion prices fell 26% month-on-month in January on higher domestic supplies amid export curbs, while those of tomatoes eased 16% amid fresh arrivals from northern and eastern states, Crisil said. The more significant decline in the non-vegetarian thali’s cost was driven by an 8-10% fall in prices of broilers, which constitute half of the thali’s cost.

However, on a yearly basis, onion and tomato prices increased, leading to a 5% rise in the cost of vegetarian thali. This increase was primarily due to a 35% jump in onion prices and a 20% surge in tomato prices. Prices of rice and pulses, contributing 21% to the vegetarian thali cost, also rose 14% and 21%, respectively. Conversely, the non-vegetarian thali’s cost fell 13% due to a 26% yearly decline in broiler prices amid higher production.

Nishant Lakkar, founder and CEO of AAA Rating Consultants and Advisors (AAARCA), said that the poultry sector has been facing losses since December, and will likely continue this trend. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This loss is due to factors like increase in maize prices, and lower realizations, among others. Lakkar pointed to a marginal improvement in realizations around Christmas and New Year, but anticipates the sector to have barely broken even in Q3, despite a strong performance in October. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Prices of rice, wheat, pulses, and vegetables are expected to remain high for the rest of the fiscal year.

The prices for cereals are expected to remain elevated over the next two months until the rabi produce comes into the market, towards the end of March for wheat and April for paddy. However, pulses prices are expected to see a respite during February as arrivals of gram from the current rabi season begin· In the case of tomatoes, prices are expected to inch lower if the climatic conditions remain unaltered, as the area under tomatoes have witnessed an uptick on year for the current rabi season. Rabi onion begins in February, which may provide a temporary respite. However, prices are expected to rise as the acreage under rabi onion is estimated to have significantly declined, which will hurt output and crimp supplies, Pushan Sharma, director of research, Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics, told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Reserve Bank of India, at its rate-setting meeting in December, warned of a possible resurgence in food inflation. The government has been taking several measures recently to rein in food prices, as the Consumer Food Price Index, which accounts for nearly half of the overall consumer price basket, rose to 9.5% in December from 8.7% in November.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!